Man released on police bail after two stabbed in Co Antrim

A 36-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries after another man and a woman were stabbed in Co Antrim.

Police were called to a property on Mill Road in Newtownabbey just after 1am on Tuesday.

The male victim sustained a puncture wound to his leg and the female victim had a laceration to her head.

Both were taken to hospital.

In an updated statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man arrested by police investigating a stabbing incident in the Mill Road area of Newtownabbey in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 27th September, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Earlier, PSNI Sergeant Donald said: “At approximately 1.10am this morning, we received a report that two people had been stabbed at a property.

“Officers attended and windows had been broken at this property also.

“One of the victims, a man, suffered a puncture wound to his left leg, the other female victim suffered a laceration to her head.

“Both were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 52 27/09/22.”