Man released unconditionally after questioning over 1993 murder

Brendan McKenna, 28, was killed in the Co Down town of Comber on June 2 1993.

A man has been released unconditionally after being questioned by police about the murder of a man in Co Down in 1993.

Lorry driver Brendan McKenna, 28, was shot dead in Comber on June 2 of that year.

A 58-year-old man was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s legacy investigation branch on Wednesday over the murder.

He was released unconditionally on Wednesday evening.