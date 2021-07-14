Man released unconditionally after questioning over 1993 murder
Brendan McKenna, 28, was killed in the Co Down town of Comber on June 2 1993.
By Rebecca Black, PA
A man has been released unconditionally after being questioned by police about the murder of a man in Co Down in 1993.
Lorry driver Brendan McKenna, 28, was shot dead in Comber on June 2 of that year.
A 58-year-old man was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s legacy investigation branch on Wednesday over the murder.
He was released unconditionally on Wednesday evening.