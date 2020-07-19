Man remains in critical condition after Lisburn hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in critical condition in hospital after a suspected hit and run in Lisburn last weekend.

At around 2:25am on Saturday July 11 it was reported to police that an injured man had been found lying on the Crumlin Road in Upper Ballinderry, near the junction of Lough Road.

He was taken to hospital having sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

"Police would like to speak to the driver of a red coloured tractor seen in the area at the time of the incident, who can assist with the ongoing investigation," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Anyone who has any information about this incident, or may have been travelling on this road between 1:40am and 2:05/2:10am is asked to check their dash cam footage and contact police.

"If you have information call police on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference number 231 of 11/07/20.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”