Man remains in ‘serious’ condition after Armagh hotel fight

A man remains in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital after he was assaulted at a hotel in Armagh at the weekend.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information in relation to the incident, which happened during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Handley said: "A report was received of an ongoing fight at a hotel in the Friary Road area of the city just after 1.35am.

"Officers attended and one man, aged in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.

“He remains in a serious condition at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have captured it on their mobile phones or dash cams, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, and the reference number is 171 of 18/12/22.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.