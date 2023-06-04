Man repeatedly kicked in head by youths at Co Antrim train station

Emergency services have been in attendance

PSNI officers and NI Ambulance Service staff have attended the scene of an apparent assault on Sunday night.

The incident reportedly took place on one of the platforms at Ballymoney railway station in Co Antrim.

Man repeatedly kicked in head by youths at Northern Ireland rail station

A video circulating online appears to show an altercation, following which a group of young people begin continuously kicking a man while he is on the ground.

The man can be seen in the footage having his head repeatedly kicked.

Another video of the same scene shows a young person attempt to throw a large bin at a stationary train.

The PSNI, NI Ambulance Service and Translink have all been contacted for comment.

More details to follow.