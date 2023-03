A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Belfast Northern Ireland.

A 31-year-old man has been released on bail after a man was struck repeatedly with a metal object.

It’s after a report of an altercation involving four men in Lisnafin Park in Strabane on Thursday.

The man who was struck was later treated by an ambulance crew.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 416 01/09/22.