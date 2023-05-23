Man rescued after falling down a cliff path in Co Antrim

The cliff the man had fallen down. Photo: Coleraine Coastguard social media

The Coastguard rope teams as they work to rescue the man. Photo: Coleraine Coastguard social media

A man has been rescued by the Coastguard after falling down a steep cliff path on Monday evening.

After falling down the cliff path in Whiterocks, Portrush, the man was trapped in an abandoned limestone quarry.

He suffered only minor injuries after being rescued in a major multi-agency effort, which involved the Ambulance Service, the Fire Service, Portrush RNLI, the PSNI and the Coastguard’s rope rescue teams.

In a social media post, Coleraine Coastguard said: “Coleraine and Ballycastle rope rescue teams were tasked this evening to reports a person had fallen over a cliff.

The casualty had slipped and fallen down a steep cliff path and was trapped at the base of a cliff in an abandoned limestone quarry on the coast road near Whiterocks, Portrush,” the post continued.

“Thankfully he had only suffered minor injuries. A major operation involving NIAS, NIFRS, Portrush RNLI and PSNI was required to recover the casualty due to the difficult and dangerous area.

“If you see anyone in difficulty around coastal cliffs, dial 999.”