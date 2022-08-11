Man rescued by RNLI after getting into difficulty at Causeway beach

A man has been rescued by the RNLI from Castlerock Beach on the Causeway Coast after getting into difficulty in a rip current.

The lifeboat charity were called to the scene at around 2pm on Wednesday approximately 150m left of the red and yellow flags at the beach.

He was rescued and then taken to Causeway Hospital by ambulance.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “At 2.08pm, approximately 150m left of the red and yellow flags on Castlerock Beach, a man got into difficulty in a rip current.

“When spotted by the lifeguards, the man was being held up in the water by a woman with a bodyboard.

“Lifeguard Jenna Scates-Veale ran to the man’s aid with a rescue board and entered the water and assisted him out.

“An assessment took place and the man was found to be weak and sick. Casualty care was delivered, and an ambulance was requested.

“Once the ambulance arrived, the lifeguards handed the casualty into the care of paramedics, and he was transferred to hospital.”

An Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 2:21pm following reports an incident in the Castlerock Beach Area, Castlerock on Wednesday, 10 August

“NIAS despatched 1 Emergency Crew to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment, one patient was taken to Causeway Hospital by ambulance.”

The RNLI has previously warned the public to take extra care as a result of rip currents at our beaches.

Rip currents are strong currents running out to sea which can quickly drag people away from the shallows of the shoreline and out to deeper water.

Earlier this week the RNLI said eight people had to be rescued in just 24 hours after being swept out to sea while swimming.

Swimmers have been reminded to stay between red and yellow flag markers to avoid dangerous sea swells.

The RNLI’s beach safety advice is as follows: