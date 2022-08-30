Man rescued from Co Fermanagh island after he is run over by digger track

The scene of the rescue in Co Fermanagh Credit: RNLI

A man has been successfully rescued from an island in Upper Lough Erne after he was run over by the track of a digger.

A multi-agency operation was launched after the accident on Monday evening on the island around one mile north-west of the outdoor adventure centre Share Discovery Village, near Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh.

The RNLI and Belfast Coastguard were all involved after being tasked at around 9.40pm, with assistance from the Sligo Coastguard helicopter.

The man was located, carried to a helicopter landing spot on the island before being transferred to hospital with injuries to his lower leg.

A Carrybridge RNLI spokesperson said: “The volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat proceeded to the island and swiftly located the casualty with the assistance of a member of the public.

“The crew assessed the man and found he had sustained lower leg injuries. Casualty care treatment was provided by the crew until the arrival of the helicopter.

“After further treatment it was decided that an airlift to hospital was the best course of action. The casualty was placed in a stretcher and carried several hundred meters over rough terrain to the landing site of the helicopter.

“The man was placed onboard and a further assessment was carried out prior to the departure of the helicopter.”

Stephen Scott, lifeboat operations manager at Carrybridge RNLI added: ‘‘We were happy to be able to assist this casualty.

“The person made the correct decision to swiftly call for help and the multiagency coordination which followed worked exactly as is practiced for in these situations.

“We would wish the gentleman a speedy recovery from his injuries. If you see someone or something in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’’