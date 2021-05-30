Man rescued from water after falling from Ardglass sea wall while fishing

A man who was fishing on the Ardglass sea wall was rescued by the RNLI on Sunday morning.

The Portaferry RNLI came to the aid of the man at around 6.54am, after a report he had fallen into the water.

Emergency services attended the scene, including Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Coastguard teams from Kilkeel and Newcastle.

The operation ended at 8.30am, with the man assessed as “safe and well” following the rescue.

In a statement, the RNLI said: “Pagers sounded for the volunteer lifeboat crew at 6:54 am after HM Coastguard requested the launch of the station’s inshore lifeboat Blue Peter V.

“The male, who had previously been fishing on Ardglass sea wall, had fallen. When on scene the lifeboat crew accessed the situation and stood by as safety cover due to the position of the casualty.

“The lifeboat helmed by Chris Adair and with three crew members onboard, launched immediately and was on the scene within minutes. Weather conditions at the time were good with calm seas and a Force 0 wind.”