Man robbed at knifepoint at Belfast train station

A man was robbed at knifepoint during a "terrifying" robbery in Belfast on Monday night, police have said.

The robbery happened at around 11pm at Yorkgate Railway Station when a man was approached by another man armed with a flick-knife who demanded money.

After a struggle the suspect made off with the victim's phone and suitcase.

The suitcase was found nearby. The suspect had tried to set it alight, however the contents were not damaged.

PSNI Inspector Paul Noble said: “In an attempt to keep his mobile, the victim has sustained some small cuts to his hand. While fortunately he didn't require medical attention, he has understandably been left shaken by a terrifying ordeal, which could have had grave consequences.

“The suspect is described as wearing a grey-hooded top. And we are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to get in touch. Contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1995 of 11/11/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.