Man robbed at knifepoint by two teenagers in Craigavon

A man has been robbed at knifepoint while out walking in Craigavon.

Police believe the incident may be linked to an attempt to rob a 16-year-old boy on Monday.

A 21-year-old man was approached by two men on the Black Path in the Tullygally Road area at around 5.40pm.

One of the assailants produced a knife and the other a screwdriver before threatening the victim and forcing him to handover his phone, bankcards and cash.

The two men then forced the victim to walk with them to Carraigart before they made off.

"The robbers are described as approximately 16 to 17-years-old,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“One had light brown hair and was wearing a grey fleece tracksuit under a navy Berghaus body warmer and a blue surgical face covering.

"The second was wearing grey fleece tracksuit bottoms and a black top, white baseball cap and a blue surgical face covering."

Around 30 minutes before the incident, a 16-year-old boy was walking on Lake Road close to the leisure centre when he was approached by two teenagers.

One of the boys produced a knife and demanded money, but the victim refused and the pair made off.

Witnesses have been asked to contact detectives by calling 101, quoting references 1650 and 1830 20/03/23.