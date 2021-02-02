Man 'running around Ballymoney streets with kitchen knife' is fined

A man who was "running round the streets" with a kitchen knife in a Co Antrim town in the early hours of New Year's Day has been fined £300.

Andrew Duffin (32), of Raceview Drive, Ballymoney, admitted possessing a kitchen knife as an offensive weapon.

He is also charged with assaulting two women on January 1 this year.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it was heard police were tasked to the Raceview area at around 1am.

A woman alleged she had been punched on the head by Duffin as she tried to help her friend, the defendant's partner.

The prosecutor said Duffin then lifted a knife and was "running round the streets with it".

The defendant's partner told police she had been assaulted by Duffin who had pushed her, causing her to fall and cut the back of her head.

The prosecutor said when officers later spoke to both women "neither party was willing to engage further with police".

A defence lawyer said that despite statements not being made to police by the women the defendant made admissions.

The solicitor said it had been New Year's Eve with "too much alcohol involved" and after a "bit of a scuffle" the defendant's partner of 12 years had been pushed and she had fallen and cut her head.

The lawyer said the other woman, "who lives in the same street", then came up behind the defendant and "he accepts he may well have lashed out not knowing who was behind him - but the blow to her was not deliberate".

The solicitor said there had been "an element of summary justice administered on the spot" by a man, leaving Duffin with "some facial injuries".

The lawyer said at that point the defendant grabbed the knife to try to scare this man.

Another neighbour grabbed the knife from Mr Duffin, threw it in a nearby bin, and it appears he was assaulted again," the lawyer continued.

The solicitor added that Duffin "may well have started the night's entertainment, if I could use that in the loosest term - but he certainly didn't finish it".

She said the defendant works in a retail outlet in the Ballymoney area.

She said the New Year's Eve events had been "a very unfortunate incident fuelled by drink".

Duffin was fined £300 and also ordered to pay a total of £200 compensation to the two women.