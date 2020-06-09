Man searches for family of Glengormley seaman killed alongside father in 1970 tanker blast

Pictures of her after the explosion

Pictures of her after the explosion

An appeal has been launched to find the family of a ship's officer from Northern Ireland who was killed in an oil tanker explosion 50 years ago today.

Peter Leonard Lucas from Glengormley was 27 years old when he was serving as Chief Officer on board the South African Thorland tanker on the morning of June 9, 1970.

The 50,000-ton vessel had just left South Africa's busiest port, Durban, en route to the Persian Gulf when a malfunction during a routine tank cleaning caused scenes of "absolute carnage", killing nine people.

Chief Engineer Gordon Carr (37) from the Isle of Wight also lost his life along with others from Manchester, Portugal and East Pakistan.

Mr Carr's son Richard was just a boy at the time of the accident, having previously spent six months on board the Thorland.

He recalled getting to meet Mr Lucas' wife Sara and their two young children and spending many happy hours learning navigation on the bridge of the tanker.

"He was a lovely man with a great sense of fun," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Carr was 12 years old when he learned his father and Mr Lucas had been killed, with the news of the tragedy not reaching his home on the Isle of Wight until a day later.

"Suddenly and without warning the ship exploded. Hundreds of tons of steel over a distance of around 200ft were rolled back like a sardine can, crashing on top of the midships accommodation, crushing the bridge in which the second officer was on watch," he said.

"Tanks adjacent to where the chief officer was standing exploded too, creating a space six times the size of an individual tank. Massive deck plates were heaved up and curled over, a 60ft by 30ft hole was punched into the port side and the starboard side of the ship severely damaged too."

In a race to abandon ship, the crew struggled to load two of the lifeboats and a butler on board slipped into the sea never to be seen again.

Within hours the Swedish oil carrier, the Bjorn Ragne, rescued most of the officers and crew.

Out of a complement of 61, nine men were missing including Peter Lucas and Gordon Carr.

Leaving such a massive vessel to drift posed a serious hazard, forcing the Thorland's captain to make a perilous return journey with crew members to restart the engines once the huge fire had receded.

Once on board, however, the true horror and scale of the Thorland tanker disaster became clear.

"The bodies of the second officer and the deck cadet were found along with two of the crewmen and were buried at sea," Mr Carr said.

The others were missing, presumably blown over the side and never to be recovered.

"They never found my dad or Peter's body and we couldn't say goodbye," he continued.

"It was so shocking and I've never managed to get over it. The memory never goes and it gets pretty sensitive at this time of year.

"I would love to build a proper memorial for the families, possibly in Durban, and it would be great to reach out to any of Peter's family," Mr Carr added.