Man seeks refuge in Belfast pub after knife robbery bid

A man managed to escape to a Belfast pub after he was held at Knifepoint.

The man aged in his 20s was confronted by a man in Wellesley Avenue in south Belfast on Thursday at around 10.30pm.

Another man then approached and tried to put his hand into the victim's coat pocket.

Police said the man fell backwards against a car to make and his escape to a nearby licensed premises to seek assistance.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested a short time after the incident on suspicion of attempted robbery and remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police have appealed for information.