Man sentenced to two years for drugs offences linked to East Belfast UVF

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for drug offences linked to the East Belfast UVF.

The sentence was handed to Gavan Boyd (53) at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to two years, to be suspended for three years, for being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Detective Sergeant Thompson said: “In June 2019, police carried out searches at a property in East Belfast as part of a Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

“Boyd was charged with a number of drugs offences, including offering to supply Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply and supply of Class A drugs.”

Detective Sergeant Thompson continued: "Partners within the PCTF remain committed to tackling the organised criminality of those who hide under the banner of a paramilitary organisation.

“We will continue to pursue those who cause real harm to their own communities through the distribution and supply of illicit drugs.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about paramilitary activity, including the supply of illegal drugs, to contact detectives on 101.”