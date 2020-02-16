Man seriously assaulted in racist attack in Ballymena

The assault happened in the Dunvale area of Ballymena. Credit: Google

A man has been left with serious injuries following a racist attack by a gang of youths in Ballymena.

The attack happened in the Dunvale area of the town at around 11.30pm on Saturday night when the victim, who is aged in his 30s, was leaving a house with another man.

It was reported that a nearby crowd of around six to eight youths began shouting racist remarks at the pair.

When the victim challenged the youths, several of them jumped over a fence and began kicking and punching him, before he was pushed to the ground.

The other man intervened and the youths then made off.

PSNI sergeant Hewat said: “Some of the youths are reported to be aged 16 to 17 years old and around 5’ 8’’ tall. One of the youths wore a white-hooded top. Among the youths were two females.

“The victim is currently undergoing treatment at hospital for his injuries, including to his face.

"This was a nasty attack, which is being treated as a hate crime. As well as the physical injuries to the victim, both he and the other male have been left badly shaken.

“Hate crime has no place in society and should be rejected and reviled by everyone."

Alliance councillor Patricia O'Lynn hit out at those responsible for the attack.

“Whoever was behind this attack must be condemned without reservation. Police are treating this as a racist attack and investigating it as a hate crime. Ballymena is a welcoming town and this attack is not a true image of life here.

“I hope the injured man makes a speedy and full recovery and I would urge anyone with information about this attack to report it to the police on the 101 number or anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."