Man seriously injured after being stabbed through car window in Bessbrook

The man was stabbed in his vehicle while in the Ard Aveen Park area

A man in his 20s has been stabbed through his car window in the Co Armagh village of Bessbrook.

The man was attacked in his vehicle while in the Ard Aveen Park area of the village on Monday.

The victim was later taken to hospital with his injuries described as "serious".

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed through the open window of his car in Ard Aveen Park, Bessbrook at around 4.40pm on Monday.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to hand injuries which are thought to be serious but not life threatening."