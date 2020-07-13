Man seriously injured after one-punch attack in Derry

A man is described as being "very seriously" ill in hospital after hitting his head in a one-punch attack in Londonderry.

The 24-year-old was punched in the face and fell to the ground banging his head. The victim was assisted by two passers-by before being being taken to hospital by ambulance.

His condition this morning is understood to be very serious, police said.

It happened in the Skeoge Road area on Sunday night.

Anyone who was in the area or who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2318 12/07/20.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org