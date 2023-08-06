Man seriously injured in ‘acid attack’ in east Belfast

The victim suffered burns to his face and upper body

The victim had to be taken to hospital (Pic: Aodhan Roberts)

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital after being followed in east Belfast and then subjected to an acid attack.

The incident happened on Saturday evening and was reported to police at about 6.30pm.

PSNI Detective Inspector Angus said the victim had been followed by a car.

“When the victim stopped his car, a number of people got out of their vehicle and one of the suspects threw a suspected corrosive liquid over the man,” DI Angus said.

“Damage was also caused to the victim’s car when one of the suspects smashed the rear window with a blunt object. The suspects then fled the scene.”

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. He suffered burns to his face and upper body.

“Our investigation is underway to determine who was involved and a motive behind this attack,” DI Angus added.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101."

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.