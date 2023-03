Man seriously injured in Co Antrim ‘blade’ attack

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked with a “bladed weapon” in Co Antrim.

The serious assault happened at around 7.40pm on Saturday at a property in Glenavy.

The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries to his face and hand.

A short time later a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence.

The suspect was in police custody on Sunday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Cargin has appealed for information.

“At approximately 7.40pm we received a report that a man aged in his 20s had been attacked with what is believed to have been a bladed weapon at a property in the Glenavy Parade area of the town,” he said.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene and the victim, who had sustained serious injuries to his face and hand was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A short time later, a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the attack, or who may have dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1578 of 16/07/22.”