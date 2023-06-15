Man set to appear in court following videos of masked individual with ‘machete’ in Coleraine

A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a masked male was filmed brandishing what appears to be a machete in Coleraine on Wednesday.

The offences the man has been charged with include common assault, making threats to kill and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via videolink this morning (June 15).

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The incident occurred in the Bushmills Road area of the Co Londonderry town, and in footage circulating online, passers-by can be seen backing away from the individual, who is clad all in black and is carrying a backpack as well as the blade.

The man can be heard shouting “bring it on” as he backs off in the direction of the nearby train station, waving the blade in one hand and carrying the backpack in the other.