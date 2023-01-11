Man sexually assaulted by three other men in north Belfast, police say

A man has been the victim of a serious sexual assault in north Belfast.

The man was walking his dogs in the Woodvale Avenue area on Saturday evening when he was reportedly assaulted.

Police said three other men were involved and all three are described as being in their 40s and around 5’8.

Detective Sergeant Corry said: “At around 7:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s was walking in the area with his two dogs when he was approached by three unknown men and sexually assaulted.

“All three men are described as being in their 40s and approximately 5ft 8 in height. The first man is of stocky build, bald and wearing a multi-coloured top.

"The second, of slim build with stubble and wearing a black top and the third also of stocky build, believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. This man is also believed to have a spiral design tattoo on his inner forearm.”

Police are appealing witnesses or anyone who may have seen the men to contact 101.