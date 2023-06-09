Man shot after being taken to City Cemetery in west Belfast by masked men

It was reported to the PSNI at 10.30pm that a man had been taken into the City Cemetery on the Falls Road by two masked men and shot once in his foot.

The victim of the gun attack has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2231 08/06/23.