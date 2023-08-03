Man shot by masked men during serious incident in Co Antrim

The incident happened in the Main Street area of Bushmills overnight.

A man has been shot in the knee and hand during a serious assault in Bushmills.

The incident occurred around 11.50pm when police received a report that a number of masked men entered a flat on Main Street armed with a baseball bat and assaulted a male occupant inside.

The man, aged in his 40s, received a head wound following the incident. He is also believed to have received gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand.

The man received treatment from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at the scene and was later taken to hospital.

Earlier this morning, police said they had received a report the man had suffered injuries during an assault before an update to say they were now treating the incident as a reported shooting.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation has just begun and anyone with information that could help our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2105 of 02/08/23.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.