Man shot by police in Derry charged with attempted murder

Police at the scene of the incident at Celandine Court in the Gobnascale in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

A 42-year-old man, shot by police during an incident at his home in Londonderry earlier this month, has been charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The man was shot in the chest after police were called to his home in the Celadine Court area of Gobnascale on April 17.

Police said they were responding to concerns for a man’s safety.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment where he was described as in a "serious, but stable condition".

A police officer was also injured in the incident and the Police Ombudsman has launched an investigation.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.