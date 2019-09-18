Man shot dead in 1972 'was killed by army, not IRA'

Mr Mills' family were present at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Wednesday

The family of a Protestant man shot dead during the Troubles said they want records to be corrected to show he was killed by the army and not the IRA.

Thomas Mills (56) was shot dead at Finlay's packaging factory, where he worked as a security guard, in Belfast in 1972.

He's family previously believed the IRA were responsible for his killing, however they have now told BBC NI a draft Historical Enquiries Team report found the army carried out the shooting.

Thomas Mills' daughter Margaret Blac said: "There are answers out there. Just get the right help," she said.

"We certainly didn't go out looking for this. It came to us."

Mr Mills' family were present at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Wednesday, were their case was mentioned at a preliminary inquest hearing into his death.

Paul McNickle, a solicitor acting on behalf of the family, told the BBC: "The family have been waiting 47 years to get to the truth of what happened to their father."

A previous inquest was held into Thomas Mills' death, which returned a ruling of misadventure.

His son, Jim Mills, said: "The original inquest was misadventure. This wasn't misadventure.

"We just want the truth to be out and I'm sure there's a lot of people in the same situation as us."