Man shot dead on Main Street in Waringstown

Police at the scene of a shooting on Main Street, Waringstown.

A man has been shot dead in Waringstown in County Down, according to local reports.

It's believed to have happened shortly after 9pm outside Dewarts shop on Main Street in the town.

The area has been cordoned off

The PSNI are treating the incident as part of a possible criminal feud.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly condemned the murder.

She appealed for anyone who saw anything in the area at 10pm to come forward to police.

"The local community is in shock this evening after the violent murder of a man in a shooting in Waringstown. This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought onto their streets.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around 10pm this evening to come forward and assist police with their investigation.”

DUP councillor Mark Baxter said the local community is shocked.

"This is a quiet residential village and nothing like this would have happened here before," he said.

The street has been closed and diversions are in place.