Man shot in both legs during 'barbaric' Belfast paramilitary-style assault

A man was shot in both legs during a paramilitary-style assault in west Belfast on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the Downfine Walk area.

At around 8.10pm police received a report that a man in his 30s had been shot in both legs.

The victim was then taken to hospital for treatment.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said police enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a paramilitary-style assault "at this stage".

"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent," he said.

“An investigation is underway and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1737 of 03/12/20.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”