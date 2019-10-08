Man shot in both legs in paramilitary-style attack in Derry

A man has been shot in both legs in a paramilitary-style attack in Londonderry.

The shooting happened at around 8.45pm on Tuesday when two masked men entered a house on Margaret Street in the Waterside area of the city.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was shot in both legs and is receiving treatment in hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1838 08/10/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.