A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in west Belfast.

Police are currently at the scene of the shooting incident in Divismore Park.

Read more Shots fired at house and car in north Belfast

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to gunshot wounds in both legs following the incident that was reported to police at around 7.50pm.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1815 30/12/19.