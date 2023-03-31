Man shot in both legs in west Belfast

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Whitecliff Parade area of west Belfast on March 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A man was taken to hospital after being shot in West Belfast.

Police attended the scene in the Whitecliff Parade area close to the Whiterock Road on Thursday night.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm with a large police presence in the area.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Shortly after 9pm, it was reported that a man was shot in both legs.

"He has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his wounds.

“Cordons are in place in the area as the investigation is underway.

"Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101.”