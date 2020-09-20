Man shot in 'brutal and despicable' paramilitary-style attack in Co Antrim, police say

A man was shot in his arms and legs at an address in Stranocum, Co Antrim on Saturday night.

The scene on the Ballykenver Road outside Stranocum, Co. Antrim, where a man was shot in a paramilitary style shooting late on Saturday night. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A man has been shot in the arms and legs in what police have described as a “paramilitary-style attack”.

The man was targeted by a gang of three who forced their way into a house in Stranocum, Co Antrim at around 10:20pm on Saturday.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said police are “treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack”.

“This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society,” he said.

“An investigation is underway and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2308 of 19/09/20.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

DUP MLA and Policing Board member Mervyn Storey condemned the shooting.

"Sadly yet again we have had a shooting attack in the area. Last night three men entered a property in the Ballykenver road outside Stranocum and shot a man in the arms and legs," he said.

"As with previous attacks they are to be condemned in the strongest possible way. We live in a democratic society not some sort of wild west.

"As we are seeing a worrying increase in these attacks I will be meeting with senior police to discuss how they are going to deal with this upsurge and give confidence to the local community that all is being do to catch those responsible.”