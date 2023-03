Two men have been taken to hospital.

Two men are in hospital after an "incident" in Co Armagh on Tuesday evening.

The BBC has reported that one man was shot while another was assaulted in the Park Urney area of Forkhill around 6pm.

A man in his 30s has been taken to the Daisy Hill hospital in Newry while the second victim was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

A Southern Trust spokesperson said that both men are in a stable condition.