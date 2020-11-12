Man shot in knee in New Lodge paramilitary-style attack

A man, aged in his 20s, was shot in his right knee in a paramilitary-style attack in the New Lodge area of Belfast.

Police said it happened at Donore Court shortly before 8pm on Thursday evening.

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries, which were described as potentially "life-changing".

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "While our enquiries are at an early stage, this barbaric shooting bears all the hallmarks of paramilitary-style assault.

"Those responsible for this violent act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of people through fear.

Minister for Communities, and North Belfast MLA Caral Ni Chuilin condemned the attack.

She said: "Residents here are really fed up with ongoing anti-social behaviour, which they feel is giving the area a bad reputation."

Detective Sergeant Gardiner added: "An investigation is underway and I appeal to anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1791 /10/20."You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."