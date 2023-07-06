Man shot in leg by masked attackers in Londonderry

Police said there was “no justification” for the attack.

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by a group of masked men in Derry on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Around 11.05pm, police received a report that a number of masked men entered a flat in the Drumcliff Avenue area of the city and shot a man once in the leg.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the injured party, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2118 of 05/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.”