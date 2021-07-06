Man shot in leg in Bangor Balligan Gardens attack

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 30s was shot in Co Down on Monday night.

The incident occurred in Balligan Gardens, Bangor, around 9.10pm.

The man was taken to hospital after receiving injuries to his lower right leg but there has been no update on his condition.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, can call 101 quoting the reference number 2156 of 05/07/21. A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org