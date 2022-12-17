Man shot in leg in Bangor gun attack

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland.

A man in his 30s has been shot in the leg in Bangor, Co Down after being approached by three unknown men.

The gun attack happened in the Whitehill Drive area just after 10pm on Friday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Flavin said: "The victim was shot once in the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Thankfully, the injury is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

DS Flavin added: “The suspects were described as being over six feet tall and wearing dark coloured tracksuits, with their faces covered. They are believed to have left the area on foot.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1893 of 16/12/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”