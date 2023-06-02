Man shot in leg in Co Down attack in ‘violation of basic human rights’

Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in the leg in Bangor on Thursday night.

Officers attended the scene of the shooting shortly after 11pm in the Greenside area.

The man was found to have been shot a short time earlier and was treated by members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2282 – 01/06/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”