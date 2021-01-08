Man shot in leg in second paramilitary-style attack this week in Derry

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Creggan Heights in Londonderry.

It happened shortly before 8pm outside a house and while the man's injuries are not life threatening, police said they may be life changing.

NIFRS are also at the scene of the shooting after a vehicle was set on fire.

It's the second shooting this week after a man in his thirties was shot on Wednesday night.

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan condemned the shooting.

"There is no place for guns or this type of activity on our streets," she said.

"At a time when our hospitals are under severe pressure and people are dying as a result of the pandemic, it's the last thing that the people of Derry want to see.

"Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police."

Police said an investigation has been launched.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “While keeping an open mind, this barbaric shooting in a residential area bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary style assault.

"Those responsible for this criminal act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent," he said.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1634 8/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.