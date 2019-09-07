Man shot in leg in west Belfast paramilitary-style attack

A man was shot in the leg in west Belfast on Friday evening in a paramilitary-style attack.

The 27-year-old was shot on the Monagh Road at around 9.25pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Inspector James Murphy described the incident as a "cowardly, despicable act".

"The perpetrator or perpetrators did not care for either the victim or the people who live in close proximity to where this incident happened," he said.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI station on 101 quoting reference 2168 06/09/19.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”