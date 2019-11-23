Man shot in leg in west Belfast paramilitary style attack

Police officers inspect blood on the ground after a man in his 50's was shot in the Dunville Street area of west Belfast on October 23rd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police officers inspect blood on the ground after a man in his 50's was shot in the Dunville Street area of west Belfast on October 23rd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man in his 50s was shot in the leg in west Belfast on Friday night.

Police said they are investigating the report of a paramilitary style attack in the Dunville Street area around 8pm.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said that it was a "vicious and brutal attack" which happened "at a time when families could have been going about their daily business".

"The victim, along with anyone who happened to witness this, would have been petrified," he said.

"Such actions have no place whatsoever in today's society and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1844 of 22/11/19.

"Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."