Man shot in legs at Newry industrial estate

A man was shot in the legs at a Newry industrial estate on Tuesday morning, with police currently at the scene of the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"At approximately 11.55am a report was received that a man had been shot in the legs. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. There are no further details at present,” they said.

Police recover an Audi close to the border, believed to have been used in a shooting incident in the Carnbane industrial estate of Newry on February 8th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

SDLP Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty said officers on the ground in the Carnbane area have “confirmed to me that there’s been a shooting”.

He added that it was “frightening news”.

Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins added: “Reports coming through of a serious incident at Carnbane in Newry. Currently awaiting further details from PSNI and will keep the community updated.”

The PSNI appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information or dashcam footage in relation to it, to call 101 quoting the reference number 679 08/02/22.