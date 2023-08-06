Man shot in legs in Belfast as group hits out at ‘brutal human rights abuse’

Fr Martin Magill, who is a member of the Stop Attacks campaign group. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

Campaigners against paramilitary attacks have said they are becoming “increasingly frustrated” by the rising number of incidents.

The Stop Attacks campaign group has again called for an end to paramilitary-style shootings and assaults after the latest victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in both legs in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The shooting was carried out by masked men in Cranbrook Gardens in the Ardoyne area of the city.

The condition of the victim, who is aged in his 30s, is described as stable.

Stop Attacks, which includes Fr Martin Magill, Parish Priest of St John’s Parish on the Falls Road, said it was “such a shame” that the message has had to be repeated once more.

Group member Stephen Hughes added: “The Stop Attacks campaign are frustrated by the increasing number of attacks by paramilitary gangs recently.

“This attack is another brutal human rights abuse by these gangs who claim to be policing our communities.

“These gangs abuse and exploit our communities for their own self interests and leave a legacy of destruction and abode on their residents.

“Stop Attacks call for these attacks to end completely and those who are perpetrators should be brought to justice.”

A north Belfast councillor said that no community should be forced to live under the threat of gunmen roaming the streets after the man was hospitalised overnight.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: “This is a shocking attack that has left a man injured in hospital.

“The people behind this shooting do not have the support of the local community and no area should be expected to live under the shadow of masked gunmen roaming the streets.

“The presence of guns in our community is extremely sinister and I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward to police as soon as possible so that the people behind this can be apprehended and this gun can be taken out of circulation before anyone else is hurt.”

Police have also condemned the shooting.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Shortly after 1.50am, it was reported that a man had been shot in both legs by a number of masked men in the Cranbrook Gardens area.

“Police attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in a stable condition at this time.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.”

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.”

Meanwhile, detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills on Wednesday evening, August 2 have made two arrests.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “The victim, a man aged in his 40s, received a head injury and sustained gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand.

“Two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 this morning, Sunday, August 6, in the Bushmills area. They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

“The investigation is continuing and the violence inflicted on this man will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this — ever.”