Man shot in legs in Greenisland

The man was shot in the Station Road area. Credit: Google

Police are at the scene after a man was shot in Greenisland on Friday evening.

The shooting took place in the Station Road area at around 8.10pm.

Police said that a man in his 30s had sustained gunshot wounds to his legs.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said those behind the shooting need to be taken off the streets immediately.

“As a resident of Greenisland, I have seen first-hand the revulsion after this shooting tonight,” the East Antrim MLA said.

“My thoughts are with the victim after what must have been a horrific experience. It is frightening to hear about more guns in our community. Those who carried out this attack need taken off the streets immediately before they repeat this disgusting act of violence.

“If anyone has any information on this incident, I ask them to give it to police immediately.”

Inspector Colin Shaw appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information that would assist us with our enquiries to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 2019 18/10/19," he said.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."