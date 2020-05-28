Man shot in legs in 'planned, vicious and brutal' Belfast paramilitary attack

A man has been shot in the legs in Belfast.

Police said the incident bore the "hallmarks of a paramilitary-style attack" and was "planned, vicious and brutal".

The victim - aged in his 20s - was shot a number of times in both his legs in an alleyway near shops on the Monagh Road area in the west of the city in the early hours of Thursday.

Following the incident the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan condemned the shooting.

The West Belfast MLA said: “This brutal attack is wrong.

“Those responsible have shown a callous disregard for our community, particularly at a time when we are battling a public health emergency.

“There is no place for this type of activity in our society and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: "This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting. It was a planned, vicious and brutal attack, which is completely unacceptable in today’s society.

“I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 28 28/05/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”