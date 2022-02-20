Man shot in lower leg in east Belfast shooting incident

Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in the leg in east Belfast on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Chamberlain Street area around 11.40am.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner, explained the victim, who was shot in the lower leg, was aged in his 30s and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Chamberlain Street area and who witnessed this incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 807 of 20/02/22,” he continued.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”