Man shot in paramilitary-style attack near west Belfast polling station

Police at the scene of a shooting incident close to a polling station in the Carrigart Avenue area of west Belfast on December 12th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man in his 20s has been shot in the legs in a paramilitary-style attack close to a polling station in west Belfast.

The shooting happened shortly before 7.30pm on Carrigart Avenue, behind Glen Road Community Centre.

The community centre is currently being used as a polling station for the General Election.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Spokesperson said they received a report at 7.31pm that a man had received gunshot wounds.

One rapid response paramedic and an emergency crew were dispatched to the scene.

Following an assessment, the man was transported by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Alliance West Belfast representative Donnamarie Higgins has said whoever carried out the shooting "does not represent anyone in the community and must be condemned".

“Yet again guns have been brought onto the streets of Belfast and a young man shot. This must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," she said.

"It is shocking that this took place beside a polling station, where people were exercising their democratic right to elect representatives to be part of the next government.

“This was a despicable attack, and those involved in this type of attack do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to it," the spokesperson said.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information that would assist us with our enquiries to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1677 12/12/19.”

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."