Man shot in 'reckless' paramilitary-style attack in Derry

Dunluce Court area in Ballymagroarty in Derry where a man was shot. Credit: Martin McKeown

A man has been shot in a "reckless" paramilitary-style shooting in Londonderry.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was walking towards a shop in the Dunluce Court area when he was approached by two masked men.

He was then pushed onto a grassy area and shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a non life-threatening injury.

One of the suspects is described as being 5'5" tall and was wearing a black hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers.

The second suspect is described as being around 5'7" tall and was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and white socks.

PSNI detective inspector Michael Winters said police are treating the shooting as a paramilitary-style attack and are working to establish a motive.

“Were you in the area last night and did you witness the attack?" he said.

“Did you see two, possibly three males together in the area acting suspiciously around 10pm? This reckless attack occurred in a residential area at a time when there may have been people out and about. It is fortunate no one else was injured.

“There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this. It is utterly appalling and needs to stop."

Sean Carr, an independent councillor for the area, said attacks like this have no place in society.

"I condemn all acts of violence. I don't know why this was done, but there are ways of dealing with things and this is not it," he added.

"Acts like this did not work before and they will not work now. This is not the answer, I would condemn behaviour like this wholeheartedly - it needs to stop."

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1870 of 27/11/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

According the latest statistics, there have been a total of 68 paramilitary-style assaults and shootings so far this year in Northern Ireland.

There have 14 paramilitary-style shootings, with 12 being attributed to republican groups and two attributed to loyalists.

Republican groups have been responsible for 16 paramilitary-style assaults, while loyalists have been carried out 38 assaults this year, according to the PSNI.