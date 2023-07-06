Man shot in the leg by masked men at flat in Londonderry

A man has been shot in the leg by masked men in Londonderry (PA)

A man has been shot in the leg by masked men at a flat in Londonderry.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in the Drumcliff Avenue area on Wednesday night.

Police have described it a “clear violation of the victim’s human rights”.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report that around 11.05pm, a number of masked men entered the flat and shot a man once in the leg.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the injured party, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries,” they said.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2118 of 05/07/23.”